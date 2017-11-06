Sports News

Plzeň closer to title as win over Slavia extends flawless start

Viktoria Plzeň seem to already have at least a couple of fingers, if not yet a full hand, on the Czech football league title after a mere 13 of the season’s 30 rounds.

Plzeň have taken the maximum 39 points so far and opened up a jaw-dropping 13-point lead on the rest of the pack after overcoming defending champions Slavia Prague in West Bohemia on Sunday.

Despite a number of chances for the hosts the game looked to be heading for a draw until Daniel Kolář, who had decided victory over Sparta Prague three weeks earlier, produced a classy 20-metre finish on 79 minutes to give Plzeň a 1:0 win and preserve their perfect record.

Speaking after the game, captain Kolář said beating Slavia was particularly satisfying.

“Of course we appreciate it. Slavia have great resources, financially and in terms of players. They’re very ambitious and we’re glad we could show them we have ambitions of our own. But regardless of the size of your opponent, every win is important and means a lot to us.”

Following the weekend’s results, Olomouc – who drew 1:1 with Bohemians 1905 – are second on 26 points and Slavia are third on 25. The latter’s chairman Jaroslav Tvrdík on Sunday congratulated Viktoria Plzeň on their victory “and the championship”, adding that Slavia had to look at where it had to gone wrong for the titleholders.

Plzeň head Extraliga after drubbing of Pardubice

It’s a good time to be a Plzeň sports fan as the city’s club are also currently first in the domestic ice hockey Extraliga. Plzeň beat Pardubice 4:0 in their 19th outing of the season on Sunday and are level on points with Kometa Brno, who overcame Jihlava 2:0.

Vrabcová Nývltová comes seventh with personal best in NYC marathon

Eva Vrabcová Nývltová put in a powerful performance in the New York City Marathon on Sunday, finishing seventh in a personal best time of 2:29:41. That result was 15 seconds faster than her finish at the World Athletics Championships in London and was only the second time in her career that the Czech had beaten the 2 hours 30 minutes barrier.

Speaking to Czech Radio, Vrabcová Nývltová said she hadn’t anticipated a career-best time in the Big Apple.

“Everybody warned me that I shouldn’t expect a good time here, that I would probably finish five minutes outside my personal record. So I am very surprised. What’s more, the start was very slow, so I’m all the more grateful to have done so well. I’ve proved that I can accelerate toward the end – now I need to accelerate at the beginning too!”