Sports News

Czech Republic has women’s number one in singles and doubles for first time

For the first time ever, players from Czech Republic now top the WTA rankings in both singles and doubles tennis. Monday morning’s release of the latest placings confirmed that Lucie Šafářová is women’s world number one in doubles. Šafářová, who is 30, reached the top after climbing above her friend and doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who has been side-lined after a nasty injury. Karolína Plíšková, meanwhile, remains top of the WTA singles rankings. Plíšková held on to first place on Monday after defeat for Simona Halep in the final at Cincinatti meant she could not overtake the Czech.

Plzeň remain on maximum points after late victory at Jihlava

Viktoria Plzeň have continued their perfect start to the Czech top flight soccer season with their fourth victory in four outings on Sunday evening. Their latest three points came away against Jihlava in a game that ended 2:1. However, Plzeň left it very late, only bagging the winner two minutes into time added on – and only then from a corner after the referee failed to punish what appeared to be a Plzeň foul in the Jihlava box.

Manager Pavel Vrba avoided the controversy when speaking to the media after the game.

“The home team played very well. They waited for our mistakes and attacked in numbers. Jihlava really made life difficult for us. We forced a win in last minute, which was fortunate. Naturally, we have to admit that.”

However, Vrba’s words may not be enough to mollify Jihlava. Club officials say they are considering filing a complaint against the referee over a number of decisions he made during the weekend’s match.

Olomouc second after goals blitz against Brno

Elsewhere, Olomouc moved into second after a 3:0 win over Brno in which all three strikes came in a five-minute early period. Slavia Prague dropped to third place with a 0:0 draw at local Prague rivals Bohemians 1905. Sparta Prague, who are fourth, beat Slovácko 1:0 in the capital.

Plzeň take lead into Europa League qualifier

Plzeň will be in action again on Thursday, when they travel to AEK Larnaca for a Europa League qualifier. The Czechs notched up 3:1 home victory over the Greeks in the first leg last week.

Hejnová tops podium in Birmingham with best time of season Czech hurdler Zuzana Hejnová has bounced back quickly from the disappointment of finishing empty-handed at the World Athletics Championships. The 30-year-old topped the podium in the 400 metres hurdles at a Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Sunday with her best time of the season: 54.18 seconds. Shot putter Tomáš Staněk, who also missed out at the World Championships, finished third in Birmingham.