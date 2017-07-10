Špotáková achieves best throw in five years in great London win

The Czech Republic’s Barbora Špotáková scored an extremely impressive victory in the women’s javelin at a Diamond League meeting in London on Sunday. The 36-year-old set a meeting record of 68.26 metres at the London Stadium with her best throw since winning Olympic gold at the same venue five years ago. Špotáková’s success saw her reassert supremacy over 22-year-old Croat Sara Kolak, who stole the Czech’s Olympic title in Rio in 2016. The win will surely provide encouragement for Špotáková as she bids to win a second world title next month, a full decade after lifting her first.

Sparta reported close to signing Kaya from Galatasaray

In a summer in which top Czech football clubs have been signing foreign players like never before, Sparta Prague are believed to be close to agreeing a deal for the Turkish international Semih Kaya. According to media reports in his country, the 26-year-old defender is about to make the switch from Istanbul side Galatasaray for a figure of around CZK 52 million. Sparta have already signed Israeli international Tal Ben Haim in this transfer window, while reigning champions Slavia Prague have brought in the likes of Portugal’s Danny, once the most expensive player in the Russian league.

Slavia rename main stand after John William Madden as Celtic visit

Last week Slavia welcomed the Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic to their Eden stadium for a pre-season friendly, with around 10,000 fans turning out for a game that ended 0:0. Perhaps more noteworthy than the result was a ceremony at which the main stand at Eden was named after John William Madden, who played for Celtic in the late 1900s and trained Slavia at the start of the last century.

Czechs to face England for place in finals of U19 Euros

In the latest international junior soccer tournament of the summer, the Czech Republic have reached the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship in Georgia. After overcoming the hosts in their final group game, the Czech youngsters will face England on Wednesday for a place in the final in Tbilisi.

Berdych facing Thiem for place in last eight at Wimbledon

The only Czech singles player to enter the second week at Wimbledon is Tomáš Berdych. He is set to take on Dominik Thiem of Austria in the fourth round of the Grand Slam competition on Monday late afternoon, after the recording of our programme.