Church Night 2018

Štěpánka Budková
01-06-2018
Over 1,400 churches, chapels and cloisters opened their doors to the public last Friday, offering visitors a rare opportunity to get a glimpse of places which are usually off-limits. Church Night annually attracts close to half a million visitors.

