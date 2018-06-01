Church Night 2018

Broadcast in English
Broadcast Archive
Over 1,400 churches, chapels and cloisters opened their doors to the public last Friday, offering visitors a rare opportunity to get a glimpse of places which are usually off-limits. Church Night annually attracts close to half a million visitors.
The 10th annual Church Night gets underway in the Czech Republic on Friday
and it’s bigger than ever before. The event, which offers…
Churches and other religious sites across the Czech Republic will open
their doors to the public this weekend for the annual Night…
More than 1,500 houses of worship will open their doors to the public
across the Czech Republic on Friday night for the annual Night…
facebook
twitter
newsletter
youtube
instagram
rss
Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Study indicates ethnic hate is contagious
My Prague – Janek Rubeš
Prague exhibition highlights Bohemian Celts at centre of advanced civilisation
My Prague – Janek Rubeš
Young Czechs get country home habit
Prague exhibition highlights Bohemian Celts at centre of advanced
civilisation
Czech government seeks power to set quotas for foreign workers by decree
Study indicates ethnic hate is contagious