1948 Communist takeover seals country’s fate for four decades

Daniela Lazarová
24-02-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czechoslovak People’s Militia, February 1948, photo: archive of Czech RadioCzechoslovak People’s Militia, February 1948, photo: archive of Czech Radio On February 25, 1948, the Communist Party seized power in Czechoslovakia, marking the onset of four decades of hard-line, authoritarian rule. The Communist takeover was enabled by the party’s election success in 1946 and the resignation of the government’s remaining democratic ministers in February of 1948. President Edvard Beneš’ decision to confirm the Communists in power rather than dissolve the government and call new elections sealed the country’s fate for decades to come. Find out more about this critical period of the country’s history in the following related reports:

www.radio.cz/en/section/archives/february-1948-a-new-political-order-enters-by-the-back-door
www.radio.cz/en/section/archives/business-as-usual-after-the-1948-coup
www.radio.cz/en/section/archives/the-unresolved-mystery-of-the-death-of-jan-masaryk
www.radio.cz/en/section/archives/milada-horakova-dignity-in-the-face-of-fanaticism
www.radio.cz/en/section/archives/my-first-love-was-a-drill-building-the-socialist-state

Related articles
‘The Faces of Resistance’, photo: Pavel Hroch

Portraits highlight Czech resistance stories

The Václav Havel library, in cooperation with photographer Pavel Hroch, has recently launched an online exhibition called ‘The Faces…
Klement Gottwald, photo: archive of Czech Radio

Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West

For around 40 years, so-called Victorious February was sacred for the Czechoslovak communist regime. The period from around February…
Sylva Šimsová, Karel Janovický, photo: Ian Willoughby

Sylva Šimsová: Escaping to freedom all I thought about was survival – the fear came later

Sylva Šimsová was 18 when her father, a Social Democrat politician, told her the family had to escape from Czechoslovakia. It was 1949,…
More

Each Sunday, participants will be able to vote in our new series Hit of the Century, covering 100 years of music in Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. (More)
Monthly Quiz
QSL cards