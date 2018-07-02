Sokol jamboree underway in Prague

02-07-2018
The 16th all-Sokol slet (gathering) began in Prague on Sunday with a parade bringing together more than 15,000 members from the organization world-wide. The Sokol physical fitness organisation has a 150-year-long tradition. Its members perform group calisthenics. On the photo they are shown in their traditional uniforms.

