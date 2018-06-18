Smetana’s Litomyšl music festival

18-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Philharmonic performed at the gala opening of the 60th edition of the Smetana’s Litomyšl music festival, which is focused on opera and instrumental music. The main festival centre is the Renaissance chateau in Litomyšl, which is the birthplace of composer Bedřich Smetana.

Photo: Magdalena HrozínkováPhoto: Magdalena Hrozínková

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards