Harley-Davidsons take over Prague

Ian Willoughby
09-07-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Over 100,000 people turned out for a huge rally in Prague marking the 115th anniversary of the foundation of motorcycle company Harley-Davidson.

Photo: Klára StejskalováPhoto: Klára Stejskalová

In this series Radio Prague selects an image highlighting a news event of the past seven days.

Monthly Quiz
QSL cards