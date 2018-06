Farewell “Little Mozart“

The legendary Czech footballer Tomáš Rosický ended his career with a star-studded beneficiary match at Prague’s Sparta stadium on Saturday. The former Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Sparta Prague midfielder helped his “home“ team to a 5:2 victory against international stars such as Cesc Fábregas, Mathieu Flamini, Van Persie, Aleksandr Hleb and Jens Lehmann. The last goal was scored by his four-year-old son who joined his father on the pitch in the last minutes of the game.