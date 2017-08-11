Zuzana Hejnová fourth in 400 metres hurdles final

Chris Johnstone
11-08-2017
One of the biggest Czech medal hopes at the athletics world championships in London, Zuzana Hejnová, came fourth in the 400 metres hurdles on Thursday night. Hejnová, who performed well in the qualifactions, had a time of 54.20 seconds, behind the 53.07 of race winner Kori Carter.

 
