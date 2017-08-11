One of the biggest Czech medal hopes at the athletics world championships in London, Zuzana Hejnová, came fourth in the 400 metres hurdles on Thursday night. Hejnová, who performed well in the qualifactions, had a time of 54.20 seconds, behind the 53.07 of race winner Kori Carter.
