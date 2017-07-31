Zlín governor declares state of emergency over African swine fever

Jan Velinger
31-07-2017
The regional governor for Zlín, Jiří Čunek, has declared a state of emergency in the region to try and isolate and prevent the spread of African swine fever. The outbreak of the disease among wild boar is largely concentrated in a 20 square kilometer area; a measure to be taken will include the instalation of 45 kilometre-long electric fencing to keep infected animals in.

 
 
 
 
 
