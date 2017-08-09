A court in the eastern district of Zlín has handed down three sentences in the so-called methanol drinks affair. Daniel Rafa was given a four year sentence. Zdeněk Kopl was given a conditional sentence of seven months spread over two years. Petr Veselý was sentenced to 16 months spread over three years. The three were accused of mixing and selling the methanol tainted alcohol as part of a much bigger bootleg business. Around 50 people died as a result of consuming the deadly mix after the scandal broke in the Czech Republic in 2012. Kopl said he would appeal the sentence.