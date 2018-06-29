Zeman’s refusal to appoint Poche foreign minister remains hot issue

President Zeman’s refusal to appoint Social Democrat nominee Miroslav Poche to the post of foreign minister remains at the centre of controversy in the Czech Republic.

Both members of the Social Democratic Party and opposition MPs are demanding an explanation as to who was on the prime minister’s list of ministerial candidates and whether the president overstepped his powers by refusing to make the appointment, which he is bound to do under Czech law.

Prime Minister Babiš said on Friday that he had sent the president a list of candidates on which Poche was nominated for the foreign ministry portfolio, as well as a subsequent letter saying that if Poche was not appointed, the post could be temporarily filled by party leader Jan Hamáček.

Adding to the confusion, President Zeman told TV Prima on Thursday that he had received two lists – one nominating Miroslav Poche and the other Jan Hamáček to the post of foreign minister.

Hamáček said earlier the Social Democrats would not push for court action over the president’s refusal to appoint their nominee, preferring to resolve the matter through dialogue.