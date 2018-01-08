Zeman would not vote in case of failure to reach second round

Incumbent Miloš Zeman says that if he does not make it into the second round of Czech presidential elections next weekend he will not vote at all. In a radio interview, Mr. Zeman said that he would not be able to support any of the other eight candidates.

The president said ex-prime minister Mirek Topolánek and diplomat Pavel Fischer were the only other candidates with experience in politics. However, they did had not mastered the political arts, in his view.

Mr. Zeman also said that if re-elected he would not grant similar pardons to the one he had given convicted murderer Jiří Kajínek.