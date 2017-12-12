Zeman visits Slovakia on final foreign trip during presidential term

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, on Tuesday visited Slovakia on the final foreign trip of his term as head of state. He was received in Bratislava by his Slovak counterpart, Andrej Kiska, at his Grassalkovich Palace residence in Bratislava. The two presidents were due to lay wreathes at the Memorial to Czechoslovak Statehood and the Milan Rastislav Štefánik Memorial, which is dedicated to one of the founders of Czechoslovakia.
Mr. Zeman is standing for reelection as Czech head of state in January and leads in the opinion polls.
