Zeman to meet ministerial nominees, receive list from Babiš

President Miloš Zeman will on Monday meet ministerial candidates for a government being assembled by ANO leader Andrej Babiš. The head of state will play host at his residence near Prague to several prospective ministers nominated by both ANO and the Social Democrats, who are set to form a two-party minority coalition backed by the Communists on key votes.

Later Mr. Babiš will present Mr. Zeman with an official list of cabinet nominees. The prime minister-designate says the list includes the Social Democrats’ candidate for foreign affairs, Miroslav Poche, who the president is opposed to receiving that position. The Communists are also against his appointment.

Mr. Zeman is due to name the new government on Wednesday morning. According to Mr. Babiš it could undergo a vote of confidence in the lower house on July 11.