Zeman to meet Babiš for first post-election talks

President Miloš Zeman is set on Monday to hold his first meeting with Andrej Babiš since the latter’s ANO party scored a massive success in the Czech Republic’s general elections. Mr. Zeman said on Sunday that he would task Mr. Babiš, whom he described as a pragmatist rather than a populist, with forming a new government. The president said he wished to help in the creation of a stable government.

Meanwhile, ANO are set to continue post-election talks with representatives of the other parties that made it into the Chamber of Deputies. After meetings with the Communists, the Mayors and Independents and the Social Democrats on Sunday, Mr. Babiš and his team are due to speak to Freedom and Direct Democracy and the Christian Democrats on Monday.

ANO took almost 30 percent of the vote in the elections but many other parties have expressed reluctance to go into a coalition with them, in part because Mr. Babiš and a senior party colleague are facing criminal charges of EU subsidy abuse.