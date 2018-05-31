Zeman to appoint Babiš PM for second time on Wednesday

Ian Willoughby
31-05-2018
President Miloš Zeman will appoint ANO leader Andrej Babiš prime minister of the Czech Republic for the second time on Wednesday next week. A previous ANO government named by the head of state failed to win the necessary approval in the Czech lower house. Mr. Babiš told journalists about Mr. Zeman’s intention following a meeting between the two men at the president’s retreat near Prague. The ANO chief also said his government could undergo a confidence vote in the week beginning July 10.

The president had previously said he would appoint Mr. Babiš PM again before the result of an internal Social Democratic Party ballot on whether to enter a minority coalition with ANO. That vote will end in mid-June.

Mr. Zeman favours an ANO-Social Democrats government supported by the Communist Party on key votes in the Chamber of Deputies.

