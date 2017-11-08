Zeman: Second party will join Communists in backing ANO minority govt.

President Miloš Zeman says election winners ANO could form a government with the help of two other parties, the website Denik.cz reported on Wednesday. Speaking on a visit to the Liberec Region, the head of state said he believed Andrej Babiš’s party would not need to make three attempts to win approval in the lower house as a second grouping would join the Communists in allowing the formation of a minority government. However, Mr. Zeman did not name the second party.

The Communists have issued a number of demands to ANO in exchange for tolerating their planned minority cabinet, including a law on referendums.