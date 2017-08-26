Zeman says he proposed looser union as alternative to split of Czechoslovakia

President Miloš Zeman says the Czech Republic and Slovakia have extraordinarily great and fraternal relations a quarter century after the breakup of their joint state. Communicating through a spokesperson, Mr. Zeman said the fact both states had joined the European Union had contributed to their good relations today.

The Czech president said the split had in fact begun in 1990 with petty disputes over the name of the Czechoslovak state. He also said that in 1992 he had proposed an alternative to dissolution in the form of a loose “Czechoslovak union” under which both countries would have separate budgets.