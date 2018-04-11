Zeman recommends Babiš discuss forming govt. with Communists and Okamura

President Miloš Zeman has recommended that ANO leader Andrej Babiš discuss forming a government with the Communist Party and Tomio Okamura’s Freedom and Direct Democracy. Mr. Babiš conveyed the president’s position to journalists after a meeting between the two on Tuesday evening.

The ANO chief said Mr. Zeman had been very surprised that a prospective minority coalition with the Social Democrats, which could have been supported by the Communists, had fallen through last week.

Some ANO representatives are opposed to entering a government involving the anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy. Mr. Babiš said party leaders would discuss how to proceed at a meeting on Thursday.

ANO won 78 mandates in the 200-member Chamber of Deputies in elections in October but have so far failed to create a majority administration.