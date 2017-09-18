Zeman receiving award for long-term support for Israel

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, is set to receive an award recognising his long-term support for Israel on Monday. The Gershon Jacobson Jewish Continuity Foundation will present him with its Warrior for Truth award at a gala evening in New York.

Mr. Zeman arrived in the US city on Sunday ahead of an address at the United Nations General Assembly. He is reported to be planning to speak about the battle against terrorism in Tuesday’s speech.