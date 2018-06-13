Zeman may support second Babiš government in person during confidence vote

The Czech prime minister designate, Andrej Babiš of ANO, is hoping that President Miloš Zeman will come to the lower house in person to support his second attempt to form a government, Czech Television reported. Mr. Babiš’s planned government should undergo a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies on July 11.

The outcome of such a vote will depend on whether the membership of the Social Democrats opts to enter a minority coalition with ANO that would be backed during crucial votes by the Communists. The result of the Social Democrats’ ballot is due on Friday.

Mr. Babiš said Mr. Zeman had expressed interest in attending the lower house confidence vote, which would precede a NATO summit he is set to attend later that day.