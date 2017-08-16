President Miloš Zeman has collected enough signatures from Czech citizens to be able to run for office for a second time. His official campaign manager, his wife Ivana, said during a short briefing on Wednesday that he had gathered just under 60,000 signatures.

Mr. Zeman’s drive to collect signatures from voters was launched at the end of April. He has become the second candidate to surpass the threshold of 50,000 signatures, after businessman and songwriter Michal Horáček.