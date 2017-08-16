President Miloš Zeman has collected enough signatures from Czech citizens to be able to run for office for a second time. His official campaign manager, his wife Ivana, said during a short briefing on Wednesday that he had gathered just under 60,000 signatures.
Mr. Zeman’s drive to collect signatures from voters was launched at the end of April. He has become the second candidate to surpass the threshold of 50,000 signatures, after businessman and songwriter Michal Horáček.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
“Very safe” Prague draws thousands from Eastern states to annual Pride festival, says organiser
Learners of Czech meet in Brno for 50th time
Almost one-third of Czechs can’t afford week-long package vacation, broadcaster reports