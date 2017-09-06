Zeman: Loss of EU subsidies better than forced acceptance of refugees

President Miloš Zeman says it would be better for the Czech Republic not to receive subsidies from the European Union than to be forced by the EU to accept refugees, the website Parlamentní listy reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to locals in the town of Český Těšín in the east of the country, Mr. Zeman said that following the European Court’s rejection of a complaint against migrant quotas from Slovakia and Hungary the Czech Republic would be forced to accept several thousand Muslim migrants under threat of a reduction in subsidies.

The president said, however, that Czechs should not give in to threats. If it comes to the worse, it is always better to surrender EU grants than allow in migrants, he said.