Zeman flies to New York ahead of UN address

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, is due to fly to New York on Sunday ahead of a speech this week at the United Nations General Assembly. Mr. Zeman is expected to discuss the battle against terrorism in his address on Tuesday.
A day earlier the Czech head of state will receive an award from the Gershon Jacobson Jewish Continuity Foundation in recognition of his long-term support for Israel. He will also have lunch with Czech-born businesswoman Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of US President Donald Trump.
Supermarket chain Lidl sparks outrage with “Greek week” marketing campaign
Study uses great tits to measure air pollution
Prague says top EU court verdict will not change country’s stand on migrant quotas
Czech doctors helping thousands of refugees in Jordan
Teachers to get 15 percent pay rise from November