Zeman flies to New York ahead of UN address

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, is due to fly to New York on Sunday ahead of a speech this week at the United Nations General Assembly. Mr. Zeman is expected to discuss the battle against terrorism in his address on Tuesday.

A day earlier the Czech head of state will receive an award from the Gershon Jacobson Jewish Continuity Foundation in recognition of his long-term support for Israel. He will also have lunch with Czech-born businesswoman Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of US President Donald Trump.