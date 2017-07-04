Zeman congratulates Trump on Independence Day

Ruth Fraňková
04-07-2017
Czech president Miloš Zeman has sent a congratulatory letter to US president Donald Trump on the occasion of Independence Day, the US national holiday. The letter was published on the website of Prague Castle administration on Tuesday. The Czech head of state appreciated Mr Trump’s work since taking the office in January, namely his determination to fight terrorism. He also said the Czech Republic will cooperate with the US in promoting values such as freedom, religious tolerance and democracy.

 
 
 
 
 
