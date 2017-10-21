Zeman: Claims 2017 elections crucial just advertising campaign

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, says this year’s elections to the Chamber of Deputies are neither crucial nor a turning point. After casting his ballot on Friday, Mr. Zeman told reporters suggestions that these elections were of unusual importance were “just an advertising campaign”.

The president said the only crucial elections in modern Czech history had been held in 1990, when people could vote freely for the first time in over four decades.

The head of state implied that he had cast his ballot for the Party of Civic Rights, a grouping he founded and whose title previously included the word Zemanites.