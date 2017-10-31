Zeman backs idea of minority government

Jan Velinger
31-10-2017
President Miloš Zeman has backed a plan by the head of ANO, Andrej Babiš, to form a minority government. The head of state cast doubt it would be possibleat this point to form a coalition in an interview with Czech Radio’s flagship station, Radiožurnál.

Mr Zeman expressed confidence that a new government would be formed in time for the upcoming presidential election on January 12th and that it would gain backing in a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

On Tuesday, the president will officially task Andrej Babiš with forming a new government, which is to be made up of ANO ministers and unaffiliated experts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
