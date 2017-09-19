Zeman at UN: World still not taking decisive action against terrorism

In an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, the Czech president, Miloš Zeman, told the gathered world leaders that contemporary society was still hesitant to fully engage in the war against terrorism.

Mr. Zeman said the United Nations required a strong agency that would be capable of also employing military force to combat what he called “terrorist anti-civilisation”.

The Czech head of state said some terrorists were active under cover of mass migration, a trend that he also said was causing a brain drain from undeveloped African states.