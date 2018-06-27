Zeman appoints second Babiš government in Prague Castle ceremony

The Czech president, Miloš Zeman, appointed a government coalition of ANO and the Social Democrats in a ceremony at Prague Castle on Wednesday morning. A previous government headed by ANO leader Andrej Babiš failed to win a vote of confidence in the lower house. The new government does not have a majority and expects to count on the backing of the Communist Party in crucial votes.

Social Democrats leader Jan Hamáček was named minister of interior and foreign affairs, with the second post expected to be for a limited period. The president had refused to appoint his party’s nominee for foreign affairs, Miroslav Poche.

Mr. Zeman told the new ministers he would support their government in person at a vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies on July 11, nine months after ANO secured almost 30 percent in general elections.

It is the first time since 1989 that the Communist Party will have any share of power in the Czech Republic.