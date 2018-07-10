Zeman appoints 40 new judges, warns them against reporters

President Miloš Zeman has appointed 40 new judges nominated by a former minister of justice, Robert Pelikán. In a ceremony at Prague Castle, the head of state told the judges that while ministers came and went the court system remained. Mr. Zeman also warned the judges against journalists, who he described as wasps.

Breaking with tradition a minister of justice was not present at Tuesday’s ceremony in view of the fact that the post is currently unoccupied following the resignation of Taťána Malá.