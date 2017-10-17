Zdeněk Miler’s granddaughter barred from granting Little Mole licenses

The granddaughter of the artist Zdeněk Miler, creator of the famous Czech cartoon character Krteček, can no longer grant licenses for the production of Little Mole collectibles, the Prague City Court ruled on Tuesday.

According to the ruling, the contract under which the licenses are granted is invalid. The court upheld an appeal by Milena Fišerová, who was authorised to administer Miller’s copyrights in 2006.

Zdeněk Miller, who authored more than 70 animated short films during his long career, died in 2011. The iconic Krteček first appeared in 1957 in a film entitled How the Little Mole Got His Trousers.