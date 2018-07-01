Žatec fails to make UNESCO World Heritage Sites list

Žatec, a hop-growing town in North Bohemia, has failed to get on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, but it has been encouraged by the respective committee assessing nominations to try again and broaden the arguments in favour of its nomination.

The candidacy was submitted in January of last year and based on the town’s specialization in processing of hops.

The Czech Republic has 12 listings on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites, among them the historic centre of Prague, Telč, Český Krumlov,Litomyšl Castle, the Villa Tugenhadt in Brno and most recently, in 2003, the Jewish Quarter in Třebíč.