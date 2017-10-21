Zaorálek: Social Democrats likely headed for opposition

The electoral leader of the Social Democrats, Lubomír Zaorálek, says his party appears headed for the opposition benches. The grouping took only 7.3 percent of the vote after coming first last time out on 20.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats’ outgoing prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, said he was disquieted by the rise of extremist parties, an evident reference to the anti-migrant and anti-Islam Freedom and Direct Democracy.