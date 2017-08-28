Zaorálek: Czech Republic should be able to present its interests without 'breaking' the EU

Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek has said the Czech Republic should be able to present its interests in the EU in a manner that would not hurt the EU and stressed the country needed to take a straight-forward approach but also to look for compromise solutions in order to contribute positively to central Europe and the European Union as a whole.

The foreign minister made the statement at a meeting of diplomats in Prague on Monday; the prime minister spoke earlier. In his address, the foreign minister drew differences between 2016 and this year, namely Brexit and populist sentiments to leave the EU. He rated as positive Austrian and Dutch election results but made clear the departure by Great Britain would have a major impact - all the more reason for remaining members to address issues such as further integration.