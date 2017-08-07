Two youths, accused of having intentionally set an historic wooden church in Třinec-Guty ablaze, have a filed a complaint over their being remanded in custody. The state prosecutor had sought the court order over fears one of them could try and avoid justice (up to 15 years in jail) or repeat the crime at another site. A third person has also been charged in the case but did not have to remain behind bars.
