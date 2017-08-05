Two of the three young men whom the police charged with arson in connection with the fire that ravaged a historic wooden church in Guty, Silesia have been remanded in custody. A police investigator said the youths had set fire to the church intentionally and been planning other acts of violence. One of the three is a minor. If convicted they could face up to 15 years in prison. The church, dating back to 1563 was one of the best preserved wooden churches in the country. It was completely destroyed by the fire and the damage is estimated to be tens of millions of crowns. A public collection is underway to help finance the construction of a new church.