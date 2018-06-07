Young Czechs top European cannabis users ladder

Daniela Lazarová
07-06-2018
Young Czechs remain at the top of the European ladder in the use of soft or party drugs, according to a report by the European Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction.

Thirty-seven percent of Czechs in the 15 to 16 age bracket said they smoked ‘pot,’ at least once, which is the highest figure in that age group across Europe.

In the 15 to 34 age group, 19.4 percent of Czechs said they had smoked marihuana at least once in the past 12 months, which ranked them third behind Italian and French respondents in the same age category.

Czechs also ranked high as regards the use of the party drug Ecstasy.

