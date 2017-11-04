Young Czech gets suspended sentence for sympathising with terrorists

A regional court has served a twenty- year-old Czech man a seven month suspended sentence for approving the terrorist attacks in Berlin and Ankara. He is the second Czech to be sentenced for sympathising with terrorist groups.

The young man repeatedly expressed these views in public, saying there should have been more people killed in Berlin. Twelve people died in the terrorist attack in Berlin in which a truck rammed into passers-by. One of the victims was a Czech woman. The man also approved the murder of the Russian ambassador in Ankara. He has not appealed the verdict.

The other Czech convicted for sympathising with the terrorist cause wanted to join the IS. He was sentenced to six years in prison.