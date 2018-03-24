WWII war veteran Josef Holy dies at 99

War veteran Colonel Josef Holy has died at the age of 99. Holy fought in the Eastern front in WWII and was later taken into German captivity.

After being released he joined a resistance group composed of Volhynian Czechs and volunteered for the newly formed 1st Czechoslovak army corps. He fought in the battle for the Dukla pass, where he was hit in the head by a shrapnel.

After the war he was a member of the anti-communist resistance for which he was sentenced to 18 months in jail and later only allowed to do menial labour. Holy was rehabilitated after 1989 and received the Memory of the Nation Award.