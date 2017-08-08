WWII veteran and war hero Brigadier General Jaroslav Klemeš, the last surviving paratrooper to parachute into occupied territory that was the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia (in Operation Platinum-Pewter in 1945) died on Monday at the age of 95. The news was confirmed on twitter by Defence Minister Martin Stropnický. During the war, Klemeš fought in France and for Great Britain; later, he was parachuted in near Chrudim in February of 1945. He was a radio operator tasked with reporting conditions on the ground back to Great Britain. He took part in the Prague Uprising in May 1945 - the final days of the war. For his service and sacrifice, Klemeš was persecuted by the communist regime after 1948 and was only fully rehabilitated in 1990. He received the country's highest honour, The Order of the White Lion, last year.