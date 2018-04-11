World’s largest Franz Josef I coins collection to be auctioned in Prague

The biggest collection of coins featuring Habsburg Emperor Franz Josef I, which is estimated to worth 100 million crowns, will be auctioned in Prague next week.

The collection contains 635 coins and medals made of gold and silver, which were minted in the Austro-Hungarian monarchy during Franz Joseph’s reign between the years 1848 and 1916.

Hundreds of collectors from all over the world are expected to take part in the event, held by numismatic auction house Macho & Chlapovič on April 20.