Slavia Prague beat BATE Borisov of Belarus 1:0 at home in the first leg of their Champions League third round qualifying game on Tuesday evening. The only goal of the game came from a 20th minute penalty. The spot kick followed a foul that led to a red card for the visitors, though Slavia were unable to take more advantage of having an extra man. Meanwhile, Viktoria Plzeň twice led away against FCSB (formerly Steaua Bucharest) but were eventually held to a 2:2 draw. The return legs take place next week.