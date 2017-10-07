Wolves escape from national park near Czech-German border

Six wolves have escaped from the Bavarian national park near Ludwigsthal. The park is located near the Czech German border and the authorities say the animals could appear in the Šumava Mountains.

In the event of sighting them people have been asked not to approach them, try to feed them or take pictures.

The head of the national park Franz Leibl said an all out effort was being made to recapture the wolves. Since they were bred in an enclosure their chances of survival in the wild are extremely slim, he said.