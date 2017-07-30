Wolf cubs fresh evidence of thriving population north of Prague

Chris Johnstone
30-07-2017
More evidence has emerged of a thriving wolf population to the north of Prague in the Kokořín natural reserve. Recent photo traps show images of four healthy young wolves which were apparently born this year to a pack that has established itself in the area. It is not entirely clear where young cubs have migrated in previous years and whether they have stayed in the Czech Republic or moved across the border into Germany or Poland.

 
 
 
 
 
