Winter of 2017/18 one of warmest since end of 18th century

The winter of 2017/2018 is one of the warmest in the Czech lands since the end of the 18th century, the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute has said. According to the institute, the average temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius tabulated for the winter months is three degrees higher than the long-term average of 0 degrees Celsius.

Data has been calculated at Prague’s Klementinum since 1775. The warmest of winters ever was in 2006/2007, when the average temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius.