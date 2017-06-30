Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, ranked third in the world in women’s tennis, has drawn Russian opponent Evgeniya Rodina in her opening match at Wimbledon, while two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová who recently made a remarkable comeback after a career-threatening hand injury, will face Johanna Larsson of Sweden. The Czech players could face each other in the tournament only in the final.
