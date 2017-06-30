Wimbledon draw: Plíšková will face Russian Evgeniya Rodina in opening match

Jan Velinger
30-06-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, ranked third in the world in women’s tennis, has drawn Russian opponent Evgeniya Rodina in her opening match at Wimbledon, while two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová who recently made a remarkable comeback after a career-threatening hand injury, will face Johanna Larsson of Sweden. The Czech players could face each other in the tournament only in the final.

Related articles
Petra Kvitová, photo: ČTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: Kvitová takes title in Birmingham to continue impressive return; Czechs disappointed to exit European U21…
Norway - Czech Republic, photo: CTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: Czech World Cup hopes fade with draw against Norway – Jarolím accuses players of schoolboy mistakes; Schick…
Karolína Plíšková, photo: CTK

Sports News

In Sports News this Monday: After reaching fourth round in Paris Karolína Plíšková discusses her now regular appearances in second…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 