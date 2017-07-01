Werich villa opens to public

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2017
The newly reconstructed Werich villa on Prague’s Kampa, once the home of the famous Czech actor Jan Werich, opened to the public on Friday evening. The villa was reconstructed by the Prague city hall after being severely damaged by floods over a decade ago and is now leased by the Jan and Meda Mládek Foundation, which has turned it into the Voskovec and Werich Arts and Social Centre in honour of the great Czech acting duo. Visitors will be able to view many of Werich’s personal belongings as well as costumes from his films. The centre will also offer lectures, exhibitions and other events. Actor Jan Werich lived in the villa from 1945 until his death in 1980.

