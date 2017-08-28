Weinberger villa declared heritage site

A villa designed by prominent Viennese architect Armand Weiser, commissioned by Jewish factory owner Fritz Weinberger in the South Moravian town of Znojmo in the late 1920s, has been recognised by the Czech Culture Ministry as a cultural heritage site. Armand Weiser was a key proponent of modern Austrian architecture.

The Weinberger family founded what became a prosperous leather manufacturing company in the 1880s and ran the firm until the German occupation ahead of WWII, when part of Czechoslovakia was replaced by the Nazi Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia.